Jason Chan elected as new Law Society president following Adrian Tan’s death

SINGAPORE – The Law Society of Singapore has elected Mr Jason Chan Tai-Hui as its 28th president.

In a press release on Sunday, the council of the Law Society said that Mr Chan’s term as president will take immediate effect, and will continue until Dec 31.

The election was held following the untimely death of its 27th president Adrian Tan.

Mr Gregory Vijayendran, who was president of the Law Society from 2017 to 2021, described Mr Chan as “the best man for the job”, noting that he would be a “worthy elected successor” to Mr Tan.

“Jason, an important team member during my service term, will not only finish the unfinished this year but also stamp his own intelligent, insightful and introspective brand of leadership on the President’s office,” he said.

Mr Tan died on July 8 at 57 after fighting cancer for more than a year.

The TSMP Law Corporation partner was diagnosed with cancer in March 2022 and announced his rare condition in a LinkedIn post on July 28 that year, without disclosing what type of cancer it was.

In his post, Mr Tan said he would “fight cancer, fight my cases in court and fight for lawyers as their president until the clock runs out”.

He had just been appointed president of the society in January that year and had been working remotely as his immune system was compromised.