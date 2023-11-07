Law Society elects first female president in 20 years

SINGAPORE – The Law Society of Singapore has elected Ms Sam Hui Min Lisa as its first female president in two decades.

The council of the Law Society of Singapore announced in a statement on Tuesday that Ms Sam was elected as its 29th president.

She will be its third female president in the history of the society. The previous female president was Mrs Arfat Selvam, who took on the role in 2003.

Ms Sam is the managing partner of Lisa Sam and Company – the practice she started in 2004 – and her practice areas include corporate law, commercial litigation, family law and general litigation.

She was admitted as an advocate and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Singapore in 1997. She practised in large and medium-sized law firms prior to starting her firm.

She has been a vice-president of the Law Society’s executive committee from 2021 till now, and also served the society in several stints previously.

She will succeed Mr Jason Chan Tai-Hui on Jan 1, 2024, and her term will continue till Dec 31, 2024.

Mr Chan was elected as president in July 2023 after the death of the society’s 27th president Adrian Tan.

Ms Sam was elected by the society’s council on Nov 3, following the conclusion of the council election on Oct 25.