Law Society, online furniture store FortyTwo found responsible for data breaches

SINGAPORE – The Law Society has been ordered to plug security gaps after a ransomware attack compromised the information of 16,009 members, while online furniture store FortyTwo has been fined $8,000 for another data breach.

These were among the findings published by the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) on Thursday.

In a written judgment, Singapore’s privacy watchdog said the Law Society had “negligently breached” its obligation to protect personal information by “using an easily guessable password” for its IT administrator account, which was hacked due to another vulnerability.

Poor password practices for the account were discovered after the PDPC’s investigations into a ransomware attack on the Law Society’s servers on Jan 27, 2021. In the attack, the servers were encrypted and the society was denied access to members’ personal data including their NRIC numbers and residential addresses.

The attack was detected on the same day and the organisation took immediate steps to restore the servers to their original state.

Investigations found that the administrator’s account had a weak password – Welcome2020lawsoc – that has been acknowledged by the Law Society to be vulnerable to dictionary attacks, a brute-force technique where hackers run through common words and phrases.

Contrary to the organisation’s password policy, the account’s password had also been used for more than 90 days and was not changed every three months.

The Law Society also did not conduct a review of its security arrangements within three years prior to the ransomware attack.

The organisation, however, was not held responsible for an omission to patch a vulnerability in its virtual private network (VPN) system developed by Fortinet, which the judgment concluded as the likeliest way that the ransomware attacker used to get access to the society’s admin account.

Around November 2020, a file containing more than 45,000 session links and IP addresses for the VPN system of affected organisations, including Law Society, was posted in online forums.

Without patching the VPN’s firmware, clicking on each session link revealed its users’ credentials in plain text. These credentials likely included the password of the administrator’s account, allowing the hacker to gain access.

Using the compromised administrator’s account, the hacker created a new account with full administrative privileges and located Law Society’s servers where its members’ personal information was stored.

After considering Law Society’s checks on its vendor, the PDPC concluded that the organisation had reasonably relied on its vendor to perform software security patching and was not responsible for failing to patch its VPN system’s vulnerability.