Coronavirus: Launching online art exhibition

YEO SHIH YUN, 43, ARTIST

Artist Yeo Shih Yun has organised an online exhibition that holds up a mirror to these isolating times.

Titled 14-days Stay Home Notice, it features works by 14 artists from countries such as Singapore, Japan and the United States. It will launch on Artsy.net tomorrow and is put together by independent arts space Instinc, which Ms Yeo, 43, founded in 2004.

Works on display range from Yeo's Ugly Mee, a print inspired by panic-buying in supermarkets, to Great Leap Forward, a limited print on archival work by American artist Michael Amter.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of these works will go to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.

Ms Yeo, who has been spending most of her time indoors with her husband and their eight-year-old son, said two of her commissioned projects - a series of large-scale ink paintings meant for the Esplanade tunnel, and an interactive installation at the National Gallery's Keppel Centre for Art Education - have been put on hold due to the pandemic. "I feel a bit disappointed that all this is happening, but I understand there's no point showing these works if no one is going to be there to enjoy them," she said.

She plans to do more art at home, and has ordered art supplies to be delivered to her home. In the meantime, she will be keeping in touch with fellow artists via Google Hangouts and WhatsApp, and is also looking for software that will allow her to draw and collaborate with other artists live.