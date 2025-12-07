Launch of vending machines in Punggol Shore brings food, daily essentials closer to residents

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - When Punggol resident Charles Yee, 66, needed batteries previously, he had to go to the convenience store, a 10-minute walk away.

Now, he can just go down to his block’s void deck and purchase them from a vending machine.

The machine at Block 185 Edgefield Plains is among 63 that were recently installed at 12 Vending Hubs in Punggol Shore, offering everyday essentials and food.

They were officially launched on Dec 7 during a Christmas block party at Block 185 Edgefield Plains by Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling, who oversees Punggol Shore.

Mr Yee finds t hem useful: “We don’t have to walk too far. It’s like in Japan, where you can buy almost anything from vending machines.”

Besides residents, students from the nearby schools also buy drinks and snacks from the vending machines, said Mr Yee, a business owner.

The first vending machines were installed at the block about six months ago as part of a trial for this initiative.

Ms Yeo said: “Through our conversations with residents, we heard about the challenges they faced when they needed essentials outside regular shop hours. The community rallied together to address this need, and I’m proud that we’ve been able to bring this convenience directly into our neighbourhoods.”

Vending machines were chosen as they are available around the clock, she said. This improves residents’ access to food and essentials, as well as addresses concerns about the cost of living.

The 63 machines are managed by various partners, including retail chain Valu$.

Ms Yeo told The Straits Times that Valu$ was among those chosen so that items could be provided at affordable prices.

At the Block 185 void deck, the four vending machines have been stocked with items from Valu$.

One vending machine has hot and cold drinks, such as coffee and Milo.

Another machine is stocked with daily essentials such as razors, toothbrushes, plasters, shampoo and deodorant, with items priced between 20 cents and $3.

The other two machines sell hot food, snacks and drinks, priced between 60 cents and about $3. The hot food options include nasi lemak, fried rice and abalone rice, which can be heated up with a microwave next to the machine.

Resident Tan Seow Ling , 52, who attended the launch with her 10-year-old daughter, told ST that the hot food was a convenient option for when she is unable to cook meals for her children.

Ms Tan, who has lived in Punggol Shore for eight years, said the nearest coffee shop is a 10-minute walk from her home.

“(Vending machines are) also good for when I am alone (at home) and I don’t feel like walking to get food from the coffee shop,” she said.

Retiree and Punggol Shore resident Diana Yee, 66, said she appreciates the convenience of the vending machines, but expressed concern about whether patrons who consume their food and drinks at the void deck would leave a mess behind.

When asked about such concerns, Ms Yeo said: “We tested this (initiative) to see whether residents are responsible, and it’s been good so far. That’s why we introduced more vending machines.”

Ms Yeo added that Punggol’s grassroots organisations are looking into providing cards for needy families to redeem items from the vending machines in the future.

Plans for this initiative are still in the works, she said.