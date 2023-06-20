Laughing yoga, fun workouts and art sessions: Discover ways to stay fit and unwind at this wellness event

Whether you are looking for new ways to de-stress and get fit or hoping to keep your children engaged during the school holidays, you’ll have ideas galore to choose from islandwide.
From June 17 to July 9, the Wellness Festival Singapore (WFS) 2023 will be back bigger and better for its second year, featuring more than 180 programmes including meditation masterclasses, art workshops to high-energy workouts and healthy dining sessions.
According to Mr Yap Chin Siang, deputy chief executive, Singapore Tourism Board (STB), “The Wellness Festival Singapore plays a key role in positioning Singapore as a leading Urban Wellness destination that prioritises holistic well-being. With the increase in awareness amongst locals and travellers on the importance of wellness, we are also seeing the launch of new and unique offerings in the wellness space to meet these demands.
At WFS 2023, festival-goers can look forward to novel experiences that refresh traditional mind and body fitness concepts with a unique local twist.”
Activities and events will take place across the island, from the Wellness Experience Space anchor event at Marina Bay Sands (see more information below) to the Zentosa LiveWell Festival on Sentosa and The Gallery Wellness Festival by the National Gallery Singapore, where you will learn more about holistic wellness. You can also enjoy cardio-filled days at the Shiseido Forest Valley in Jewel Changi Airport. There are both free and ticketed events.
“With a wider range of offerings available at this year’s edition, I encourage both locals and visitors to take part in the festival and at the same time, explore more of what Singapore has to offer, ” adds Mr Yap.
Here is a round-up of some of the exciting activities happening in the next few weeks.
Work that body
Join a trampoline dance party, spar with mixed martial arts world champions and relief tension with soothing yoga movements.
Tension relief yoga with Roxanne
Discover the transformative power of yoga as you embark on a journey of mental and physical relaxation in this class led by celebrity trainer Roxanne Gan. Through a carefully selected series of yoga poses, you will unlock a path to increased flexibility, tension relief, and pain alleviation. Dive into the practice as it stimulates the release of endorphins that uplift your mood and enhance your ability to cope with stress. By embracing the present moment during your yoga session, you will heighten your awareness, sharpen your concentration, and find solace in a centered mind.
When: June 27, 7-8pm; and July 2, 10.30-11.30am
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands
Fee: $12 per person, book your tickets now
MMA class with world champions
Here is your chance to pick up basic muscle strengthening Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) movements from Singaporean world champion professional fighter Amir Khan from Evolve MMA. This martial arts-inspired workout combines elements from different martial disciplines including Muay Thai, boxing and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The class is open to everyone, regardless of fitness level.
When: July 1, 10.30-11.30am; and July 7, 5.30-6.30pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands
Fee: $49 per person, book your tickets now
“Daylight to neon nights” trampoline fitness fiesta
Workouts don’t get more fun than this. A great way to get yourself out of an exercise rut, this low-impact trampoline bounce session is done to heart-pumping music and will help you to burn calories, build strength and improve coordination. Do it during the day or as the sun sets and when the bright neon lights come alive. There are seven sessions per date. Admission is free.
When: July 1, 2, 8 and 9
Time: 2-9pm
Where: Plaza Singapura, Level 1 Courtyard
Register via the Healthy365 app
For your mental wellness
Find new ways to decompress, such as a movement meditation dance and getting creative with hands-on art sessions.
FloWork
Step into a world of liberating movements with FloWork, a unique dance improvisation experience crafted to break free from the monotony of everyday life. Unlike traditional fitness classes, FloWork is more akin to a meditative dance party, where the art of flowing takes center stage. The class will use imagery to teach you how to surrender to your natural instincts and let the rhythm guide you as you sway and groove to a curated playlist of serene and uplifting tunes. Suitable for individuals of all fitness levels, ages, and abilities.
When: June 29, 5-6pm; and July 8, 2-3pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands
Fee: $30 per person, book your tickets now
The art of concrete casting
Enjoy a one-hour session of crafting and creativity at this marble coaster-making workshop. Skilled facilitators will guide you step-by-step with designing your very own marble coasters – from selecting materials, to deciding on your preferred shape and learning how to create marbling patterns. You'll also discover the therapeutic benefits of crafting as you engage in this tactile process which helps to reduce stress and nurture your mental well-being.
When: June 25, 3.30-4.30pm; and July 5, 7-8pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands
Fee: $15 per person, book your tickets now
Inspirations: arts for everyday
Immerse yourself in a harmonious blend of art and well-being at the National Arts Council (NAC) and UOB art and wellness workshops, taking place at five UOB locations throughout Singapore, including the UOB Wellness Zone. These sessions will place a special emphasis on mental health, inviting participants to embrace a slower pace and live mindfully while unleashing their creativity. Classes include using digital art tools to express yourself through collages, animation, and monochrome creations, plus watercolor art workshops that will teach you to bring vibrant pigments alive on canvas. All sessions are free.
When: June 17- July 8 (multiple time slots)
Where: Multiple locations, register here.
For family bonding
Take the children out for the holiday break and bond over belly laughs or gentle movement exercises.
Laugh itch off
What does a popular skin-soothing cream Suu Balm have in common with Laughing Yoga? Both can improve your quality of life. At this activity, try out laughing yoga which combines laughing exercises with yoga breathing to relieve stress and increase energy levels. It’s ideal for all fitness levels and ages, even the little ones. Here’s more reason to be happy: you will receive a goodie bag worth $40 from Suu Balm too.
When: June 28, 7-8pm; and July 9, 3.30-4.30pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
Fee: $10 per person, book your tickets now
Re:Qi art remedy
Embark on a mindfulness journey, where Chinese tea, calligraphy, and opera unite to guide you towards inner harmony and self-discovery. Exclusive to only 18 participants per session and over two Saturdays, this immersive and sensorial experience will introduce you to the lost art of calligraphy brush strokes, tea tasting and appreciation, plus the soulful sounds of Chinese opera all while centering your mind and restoring your body.
When: July 1 and 8
Time: 10am-12pm
Where: Gan Clan Singapore, 18 Bukit Pasoh Road
Fee: $168 per person, book your tickets now
Qigong with your family
A century-old traditional Chinese exercise, qigong uses a series of easy-to-learn, repetitive gentle stretching and meditative movements that will help you de-stress and be more connected with your breathing. Qigong is said to decrease anxiety, improve blood flow and your balance. It is also very easy to pick up, making it suitable for everyone in the family, even your mini fitness enthusiasts. This session by SainHealth includes a health talk by a nutritionist who will share how good eating habits enhance your well-being further.
When: June 29, 10.30-11.30am; and July 4, 5.30-6.30pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands
Fee: $10 per person, book your tickets now