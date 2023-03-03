Latest tech gadgets and accessories at discounted prices at IT Show 2023

SINGAPORE - Tech enthusiasts will be able to purchase products at discounts of up to 70 per cent at the IT Show from March 9 to March 12.

The largest IT and electronics fair in Singapore will feature the latest technologies, gadgets and accessories across two floors in Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Electronics chain and key exhibitor, Challenger, will have over 10,000 show offers from more than 80 brands.

People who wish to buy a personal computer can check out the latest launches by brands including Dell and Dreamcore.

Shoppers at home can also buy the discounted products online, as the entire event will be livestreamed on Tiktok by content creators.

The fair, organised by Constellar, has a lucky draw for all registered visitors, with prizes of up to $300,000 in total.

These include a Samsung Smart Lock, an ergonomic chair by Hinomi, a uFairy massage chair by Zero Healthcare and smart cleaning devices by Irobot and Tineco.

Visitors can also trade in their devices such as notebooks, smartphones, tablets and gaming consoles for special vouchers that can be used at the fair.

The IT Show fair in 2021 ran for 11 days both online and offline at exhibitors’ retail stores, e-stores and e-marketplace. It attracted more than 3.5 million consumers.

Information on the upcoming fair is available on https://str.sg/ikxS