Latest pay guidelines for social service sector jobs rose by average of 8%: MSF

SINGAPORE - The recommended salaries under guidelines for jobs in the social service sector rose by about 8 per cent on average in the latest pay benchmarks released by the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) on April 1.

For example, the starting pay of a social worker is $3,820 for the 2024 financial year (FY) guidelines, a 0.8 per cent increase from $3,790 in the 2023 FY guidelines. The 2024 FY starts from April 2024 and ends in March 2025.

Meanwhile, the starting pay for a staff nurse is $3,030 in the latest guidelines – a 10 per cent rise from $2,750 in 2023 FY guidelines. The information is gleaned from the FY2023 and FY2024 Social Service Sector Skills and Salary Guidelines posted on the NCSS website.

The 2024 FY guidelines for the head of a social service agency (SSA) managing an operational budget of less than or equal to $3 million a year is $12,290 at the reference point – a 15 per cent jump from $10,690 in 2023 FY.

The reference point refers to salaries for staff who are competent at their jobs, but their wages are not at the maximum point yet.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) told The Straits Times that the average increase of about 8 per cent in the 2024 FY guidelines across job grades depends on the extent of the gap between the role’s current salary and the revised market benchmarks.

Hence, job roles that are already at or over market benchmarks saw smaller increases, while those with a larger gap to the market benchmarks saw a larger increase.

The issue of salaries in the social service sector arose during the debate on the MSF’s budget on March 6 when Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli said the sector requires an additional 2,000 professionals over the next five years to meet the growing needs of Singapore society.

There are over 20,000 employees in the sector now.

Mr Masagos said the MSF reviewed the sector’s salary guidelines in 2023 to ensure wages are competitive with comparable roles in competing markets. Thus, the pay guidelines rose by between 4 per cent and 15 per cent from April 2023, compared with the year before.

Mr Masagos said: “MSF and NCSS also adjusted funding to ensure professionals supporting our funded programmes can be paid within the guidelines.”

He said that about 80 per cent of staff in the social service sector were paid according to the guidelines, based on the latest manpower and salary data in March 2022.

He added that over the next three years, the MSF and NCSS will work closely with MSF-funded SSAs to have their staff salaries adhere to the guidelines and provide targeted consultancy support for agencies that need more help to meet the guidelines.

The MSF spokesman said: “SSAs that do not adhere to the guidelines or pay competitively risk losing quality manpower to competing organisations and markets, making it more challenging to effectively deliver their services.”

“The MSF and NCSS will continue to monitor the salary adherence rate and assess if there is a need to introduce additional measures to accelerate SSAs’ progress in paying competitive salaries in the sector.”

While the pay guidelines are updated in April every year to factor in the average wage growth in the overall job market, more comprehensive reviews are conducted periodically, such as in 2023, to ensure that the guidelines remain relevant to changes in the job landscape in the social service sector, the spokesman said.

The latest guidelines include a note to say that the 2024 FY guidelines are not directly comparable with the 2022 FY and prior guidelines due to changes in mapping of job roles.