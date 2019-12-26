Later operating hours for some train and bus services on New Year's Eve

SINGAPORE - New Year party revellers can look forward to extended operating hours on several public transport services.

On New Year's Eve next Tuesday (Dec 31), MRT train services on the North-East Line (NEL) and the Downtown Line (DTL) will be extended by at least 2 hours and 15 minutes, public transport operator SBS Transit said on Thursday.

The last train on the NEL heading towards Punggol will depart HarbourFront station at 2.16am, while the last train towards HarbourFront will leave Punggol station at 1.45am.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT systems will also run later until after the last NEL train arrives at their respective town centre stations such as Punggol and Sengkang.

The last train towards Expo on the DTL will depart Bukit Panjang station at 1.48am while the last train towards Bukit Panjang will leave Expo station at 1.49am.

To complement the extension of train operating hours, last bus timings of 25 bus services will be extended next Tuesday.

The affected services are: 33, 60A, 63M, 133, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 400, 410W, 804 and 812.

Six Nite Owl services will also be extended until 4am.

Fourteen bus services will not operate weekday evening trips next Tuesday. They are: 10e, 14e, 30e, 74e, 89e, 128, 151e, 174e, 196e, 513, 654, 655, 660 and 850E.

As offices will be closed earlier on New Year's Eve, the 14 bus services will operate return trips between 12.51pm and 2pm instead. There are no changes to the operating hours of these services for morning trips.

Commuters can call 1800-287-2727 from 7.30am to 8pm, or visit the operator's website at www.sbstransit.com.sg for more details.

SMRT also said on Monday that some of its bus services will skip stops along parts of Marina Bay and the Civic District from 4pm to the end of service next Tuesday.

The affected services include bus services 75, 167,167e, 171, 700, 700A, 857, 960, 960e, 961, NR1, NR2, NR5, NR6 and NR8.

Commuters can contact the SMRT customer hotline on 1800-336-8900 from 7.30am to 8pm, or visit www.smrt.com.sg for more information.