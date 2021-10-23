Later dates for Hari Raya public holidays next year

Based on astronomical calculations with new criteria, the Hari Raya public holidays next year will fall on later dates instead of those announced earlier in April.

In a statement on Thursday, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said Hari Raya Aidilfitri will fall on May 3 and Hari Raya Haji is slated for July 10.

This pushes both dates one day later than what was previously announced in April this year.

This means that there will be one more long weekend next year - making a total of six. With Hari Raya Haji next year falling on a Sunday, July 11 will be a public holiday, said the Manpower Ministry in a statement on Thursday.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri, also known as Hari Raya Puasa, celebrates the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, while Hari Raya Haji marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Said Muis: "The highest Islamic authorities of Brunei Darussalam, Republic of Indonesia, Malaysia and Republic of Singapore have agreed to adopt revised criteria of the astronomical calculation for the determination of the Islamic calendar from year 2022.

"The agreement was reached among member countries after new findings emerged over years of research." Under this agreement, important dates in the Islamic calendar will be aligned in the region, said Muis. These include the start of the Muslim new year and the fasting month.

On April 6, the Manpower Ministry had announced that Hari Raya Aidilfitri next year would fall on May 2 after Labour Day, and May 3 would be a public holiday. This meant that there would be a long weekend of four days.

With Hari Raya Aidilfitri now on May 3, the new date will not affect this long weekend.