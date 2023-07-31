Late Law Society president Adrian Tan a ‘good legal mind and a good heart’: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE – Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam described the late Adrian Tan as a much beloved leader and friend, a man with a “good legal mind and a good heart”.

In a memorial service for Mr Tan on Monday evening, Mr Shanmugam said: “He connected well with Singaporeans, not just on legal topics, but almost any issue he spoke on.

“He had an original mind, a good perspective and an authentic voice. He was open to views and had very little ego. Most of all, we cherish his unique and wonderful sense of humour.”

Mr Tan was diagnosed with cancer in March 2022 and he said that it was a rare type of cancer. He died on July 8 at the age of 57.

Mr Shanmugam said that Mr Tan believed that the law was a calling and a way to help others by speaking up for them.

As president of the Law Society, Mr Tan looked at ways to help lawyers stay in the profession, encouraged law firms to embrace technology, and spoke up for the profession when it faced criticism, among other things.

Mr Tan also advocated for the many social issues he cared about, under his “King of Singapore” persona that he adopted on LinkedIn.

Mr Shanmugam said these posts were written with Mr Tan’s customary wit and humour, but he made serious points that resonated with people.

When Mr Tan revealed his cancer diagnosis on LinkedIn, he wrote that he would continue to “fight cancer, fight cases in Court, and fight for lawyers as their president until the clock runs out”.