Last key link in coast-to-coast trail ready soon: The Lornie Road park connector, which extends from MacRitchie Reservoir carpark to Kheam Hock Park, will be completed in the next few weeks. The National Parks Board said it is working to complete the project before the year end. It is the final major segment of a 36km coast-to-coast trail that links Coney Island in the east to Jurong Lake Gardens in the west. The project has been in the making since the Lornie Highway project was announced in 2011. Lornie Road is now a dual two-lane road, with a speed limit of 50kmh. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

