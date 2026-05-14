Last four privately owned HDB wet markets to be refreshed after leases expire by end-2027

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The markets, which have their leases expiring end-2027, are located in Fajar Shopping Centre, Yew Tee Square, Bukit Batok West Shopping Centre and Woodlands North Plaza.

SINGAPORE – Residents in four neighbourhoods can look forward to renovated wet markets in the coming years, with ownership of the markets returning to the Housing Board after 30 years in private hands.

The markets, which have leases expiring in end-2027 at the latest, are located in Fajar Shopping Centre, Yew Tee Square, Bukit Batok West Shopping Centre and Woodlands North Plaza, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling in a Facebook post on May 9.

Citing two other wet markets in Keat Hong and Serangoon that were taken back by the HDB and renovated after the end of their leases, Ms Sun said residents living near the four wet markets can “look forward to a similarly better shopping experience close to home”.

Five of these six markets – excluding the one in Woodlands North Plaza – were at the centre of a public debate in 2009 when supermarket chain Sheng Siong bought the wet markets with plans to convert them into air-conditioned markets. This triggered concerns about the shrinking number of wet markets in Singapore.

Government leaders and the HDB stepped in to stop this from happening. Although the sale eventually went through, Sheng Siong was required to retain the wet markets.

The forthcoming lease expiries of the four wet markets close the chapter on private ownership of HDB-managed wet markets. It owns another 13 markets, all of which are rented out to private operators.

The bulk of the other 80 markets or so in Singapore are managed by the National Environment Agency.

The Keat Hong and Serangoon wet markets were returned to HDB after their leases expired and then refurbished. New master tenants were appointed by the board to oversee market operations.

The refreshed wet market at Serangoon Central Village, which opened in stages from January 2026. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Kopitiam, which is part of the FairPrice Group, now manages Keat Hong Food Centre and Market, which re-opened in October 2024, while Singapore Pools manages Serangoon Central Village, which re-opened in January.

Ms Sun, who visited the Serangoon market on May 8, said the market is cleaner and brighter following its refurbishment, and has a new eating house, as well as a community space on its second floor where youth can study, connect and participate in activities.

The market is an example of how HDB refreshes wet markets that were formerly privately owned after their leases expire, said Ms Sun.

“HDB takes back the ownership of the wet market, and uses the opportunity to revitalise the spaces to ensure that our heartland retail spaces better meet the residents’ needs and preferences,” she said.

Generally, private owners of wet markets have more extensive property rights than master tenants.

For instance, during the period of their ownership, private owners can change trades or tenants, or raise their rents based on free market negotiations, based on HDB’s website.

A spokeswoman for Singapore Pools said in response to queries that its responsibilities as a master tenant include working with subtenants and operators to support the smooth running of the premises.

“Specific tenancy matters relating to wet market stall allocation and approvals are managed in consultation with the relevant agencies and stakeholders,” she said, adding that rental arrangements vary depending on the type of space and tenancy agreements.

“These are determined based on a range of considerations, including operational and market factors, while balancing affordability and sustainability for tenants.”

For the Serangoon wet market, returning stallholders who operated at the market when it was privately owned have been able to continue paying the same rent they did before the ownership transition for at least another three years.

This “transitional support arrangement” was made to provide stability and support for returning stallholders”, said the Singapore Pools spokeswoman, who added that this was also done “in recognition of their longstanding presence and continuity within the market”.

She said that maintaining a vibrant and community-oriented environment in Serangoon Central Village – which has other commercial spaces in addition to the wet market – is also under Singapore Pools’ purview.

Serangoon Central Village also houses a new eating house and a community space. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

To this end, Singapore Pools collaborated with TOUCH Community Services to set up the community space that Ms Sun mentioned, where youngsters can take part in programmes such as barista, art and music workshops, and speak with youth mentors.

Mr Rajendran Sagu, 41, who sells halal meat at the Serangoon wet market, said business has not been as brisk since the market was refreshed, and customers have said they can get cheaper groceries elsewhere.

Mr Rajendran Sagu, 41, sells halal meat at the wet market in Serangoon Central Village. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Another stallholder, Mr Aaron Aw, 30, said the renovated market is much cleaner and looks newer.

Mr Aw, whose father founded Aw’s Market – a business that distributes fresh produce, meat and seafood, and also operates several wet market stalls – said the new eating house, which is located next to the wet market, helps to bring in customers.

Mr Wilfred Chan, who visited the market on May 12 for the first time since it was refurbished, said: “I think it’s great. The whole area is very clean, very spacious and it’s quite an interesting concept where the market and the cooked food are in the same area.”

Mr Chan, 38, who had moved elsewhere in 2018 after living in Serangoon for more than two decades, said he felt it is easier to move around the market now with its new layout but noted that some stalls did not return to the market after the refresh.

The wet market at Woodlands North Plaza is one of four HDB wet markets that remain under private ownership. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

At the wet market in Woodlands North, Ms Annie Lee, a stallholder there of about 15 years, said the last two-year lease extension she signed with market operator Ai Muay Management runs until December 2027.

Ms Lee, 62, who sells fresh flowers and tidbits, said she is hopeful rental rates may come down when the market’s ownership returns to HDB, but noted that the board may be more stringent with guidelines on the types of goods sold in shops.