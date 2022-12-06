Last dentist involved in Medisave scam struck off dental register

SINGAPORE - A dentist serving a three-year jail term for defrauding the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board has been struck off the official dental register after a disciplinary inquiry by the Singapore Dental Council (SDC).

This means Cecil Goh Chin Chye, 53, will not be able to practise after he is released from prison.

The dentist professional watchdog said on Tuesday that it held a disciplinary inquiry on Sept 29 against Goh, who was the former managing director of The Smile Division Dental Group (TSD).

He faced 12 charges under the Dental Registration Act for having been convicted here of offences involving dishonesty.

He had conspired to cheat the CPF Board of monies from the CPF accounts of patients for treatments that were not performed, and pleaded guilty to all 12 charges.

Noting that his conduct and convictions had brought disrepute to the dental profession, the watchdog’s disciplinary committee ordered for Goh to pay the full costs and expenses of, and incidental to, the proceedings, including the costs of counsel to the SDC.

Meanwhile, his removal from the Register of Dentists took effect from Monday.

In its statement, the SDC urged all dental professionals to be cognisant of the laws and regulations governing dental practices, and to comply with the provisions of the code of ethics of the profession as well as directives and guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

Goh was one of four TSD employees who was involved in a fraud scheme which was devised in 2009.

The clinic had offered less well-off patients lower rates for day surgery than those charged by other clinics. Fraudulent Medisave claims were then submitted on behalf of TSD’s patients for dental procedures performed on them.

The four employees provided claims to the CPF Board for dental procedures performed on their patients, which were purportedly performed over several dates. In reality, the procedures were all done on a single day, or at most, two days.

This was to circumvent the daily Medisave withdrawal limits set by the Ministry of Health, and allow patients to use their Medisave to pay for the treatments in full.