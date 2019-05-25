Last day of Consumer Electronics Exhibition

SINGAPORE - Shoppers have only one day left to get their hands on deals for gadgets, television monitors and mobile phone plans at the Consumer Electronics Exhibition.

The four-day event, which ends Sunday (May 26), is held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. There are about 200 booths, featuring vendors such as Aftershock, Creative and Philips.

Visitors can also participate in gaming competitions, or trade in old gadgets such as laptops for cash vouchers that can be used at the exhibition.

Over the first three days, crowds formed long queues to try out the recently released Google Pixel 3a smartphones or sign up for an air-conditioning subscription service from Courts.

For a flat fee, the subscription covers regular maintenance and cleaning, unlimited service calls and complimentary replacements for unit breakdowns.

The fourth edition of the event is organised by Exhibits Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sphere Exhibits, which is the events and exhibitions arm of Singapore Press Holdings.