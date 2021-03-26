Last Covid-19 cluster closed; all 17 new cases imported

The last remaining local cluster of Covid-19 infections has closed, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said last night.

"As there have been no more cases linked to the Case 60,102 cluster for the past two incubation periods (28 days), the cluster has now closed. There are currently no open clusters of infections," it said.

Case 60,102 refers to the 41-year-old Singaporean cabin crew member with Singapore Airlines who tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb 9. The woman's husband and domestic helper subsequently tested positive, prompting MOH to open a local cluster around their cases.

Meanwhile, MOH said the last swab test from the mass testing of 438 individuals in the National University of Singapore (NUS) wastewater incident has come back negative.

Covid-19 viral fragments were detected on March 21 from testing wastewater samples collected on March 20 from the UTown Residence North Tower at NUS, prompting MOH to conduct swab tests for all occupants of the 13 affected apartments.

With this final result in, all 438 residents swabbed have tested negative for the coronavirus.

There were 17 new coronavirus cases reported yesterday.

This brings Singapore's total to 60,253.

All of the cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said MOH. Only one of the 17 had symptoms when tested.

With eight cases discharged yesterday, 60,071 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 25 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 112 are recuperating in community facilities.

Update on cases

New cases: 17 Imported: 17 (1 Singaporean, 1 permanent resident, 1 dependant's pass holder, 2 work pass holders, 11 work permit holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 0 (0 unlinked cases) Active cases: 137 In hospitals: 25 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 112 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,071 Discharged yesterday: 8 TOTAL CASES: 60,253

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.