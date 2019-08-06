Largest FairPrice Xtra hypermarket opens at VivoCity

SINGAPORE - FairPrice officially opened its largest FairPrice Xtra hypermarket at VivoCity on Tuesday (Aug 6).

Spanning over 90,000 square feet, the supermarket takes on two floors of the mall, carrying over 35,000 products and includes over 350 local brands. It also houses a Unity pharmacy outlet.

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, who officiated the opening, said: "I am very proud that NTUC FairPrice has set aside a special corner for our local enterprises to share and promote their brands in this store. This is one of the best locations besides Changi Airport for us to promote our local brands and give them a chance to succeed."

Urban farming company ComCrop is one local brand which has its products sold at the supermarket.

ComCrop has been supplying FairPrice outlets with its hydroponic vegetables for eight months, but the new store is the first to install one of ComCrop's small indoor hydroponic farms, which grows plants without using soil.

Mr Allan Lim, the 47-year-old chairman of ComCrop, said: "When FairPrice approached us and asked if they could have an indoor farm, we thought it was a great idea because we want to educate Singaporeans about hydroponics.

"It is important that we drive the message that hydroponics is cleaner, better and more nutritious and sustainable through this collaboration."

The VivoCity FairPrice Xtra outlet offers food preparation services where vegetables, meat and seafood can be processed and prepared. It also includes dine-in areas where customers can pick their choice of seafood or meat cuts and have them cooked to eat in the store.

Bicycle and luggage repair services are also available.

From September, customers will be able to use FairPrice's new "scan and go" mobile application to pay for products through their smartphones.

The application is currently available to customers at FairPrice Finest at Funan Mall.

In addition, the store will be launching a pilot project later this year where customers will be able to purchase products not in the store through the app and have them delivered.

Ms Elaine Heng, FairPrice deputy CEO and head of channels said: "In a fast-evolving retail landscape, FairPrice will continue to strengthen our core while leveraging on our capabilities to adapt and transform in serving our customers' needs."