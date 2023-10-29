Largest ActiveSG gym in Singapore opens in Sembawang

SINGAPORE – Residents in the north can now enjoy ActiveSG’s largest gym yet, a 1,500 sq m facility with two accompanying dance studios.

The opening of the gym and studios on Sunday marked the completion of the new ActiveSG Sport Centre @ Bukit Canberra, which also houses four swimming pools that opened earlier in October.

All Singaporeans aged 65 and above have free access to ActiveSG gyms and swimming pools, including the newly opened facilities in Bukit Canberra in the Sembawang area, as part of Singapore’s drive to encourage active ageing.

To cater to people of varying physical abilities, the new gym features HUR machines, which use air pressure in place of traditional weights. This new equipment enables people to work out safely and more efficiently, said Sport Singapore on Sunday.

Two dance studios adjacent to the gym will offer a variety of programmes such as Zumba, Piloxing and hatha yoga. These programmes will be available for booking in November.

The ActiveSG Sport Centre @ Bukit Canberra comes under the Sports Facilities Master Plan, which aims to bring more innovative, accessible, inclusive and relevant sport facilities to all Singaporeans, said Sport Singapore.

The plan also seeks to improve accessibility to sporting facilities by locating them within a 10-minute walk from housing estates by around 2030, it added.

More than 200 residents attended the opening of the gym, along with Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and fellow Sembawang GRC MP Lim Wee Kiak.