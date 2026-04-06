Large families with young children to receive $1,000 in LifeSG credits on April 28

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The scheme provides $1,000 from the year the child turns one to the year the child turns six.

SINGAPORE - Eligible large families with young children will receive $1,000 in credits for each third and subsequent Singaporean child aged one to six years old on April 28, to help defray expenses.

The Large Family LifeSG Credits is part of the Government’s effort to provide greater support for larger families, to help with daily household expenses such as groceries, transport and utilities.

The scheme provides $1,000 from the year the child turns one to the year the child turns six.

The 2026 tranche covers children born between 2020 and 2025.

The Child Development Account (CDA) trustee of each eligible child will receive the credits automatically and can access them via the LifeSG app. No application is required.

The Large Family LifeSG Credits can be used at merchants that accept PayNow UEN QR or Nets QR, including supermarkets, pharmacies, utility providers and transport services such as taxis and private-hire rides, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in a statement on April 6.

The credits will be valid for 12 months.

CDA trustees will receive an SMS from “gov.sg” when the credits are disbursed.

MSF urged the public to stay vigilant against scams, and said SMS notifications will only inform recipients of the disbursement status and related terms and conditions. Recipients will not be asked to reply to SMS messages or provide personal information, it said.

This is the second disbursement under the Large Families Scheme, which was introduced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at Budget 2025.

The first tranche of credits were given out to large families in September 2025 under the scheme. About 33,000 Singaporean children were eligible for the first tranche.