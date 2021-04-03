Large crowds throng Rail Corridor on Friday

SINGAPORE - Visitors hoping for a relaxing stroll in nature at the Rail Corridor between Hillview and King Albert Park on Friday (April 2) were shocked by the large crowds.

Some said the former railway line was so packed that there was hardly any room for social distancing.

The 4km stretch reopened on March 22 with restored bridges among other new features.

Visitor numbers peaked at around 8am, according to the National Parks Board's website, reported Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao.

One Yishun resident who was there with his family, including four children, told Wanbao he did not expect such huge crowds.

Many of those interviewed told the paper that it was their first visit to the Rail Corridor.

The carpark at the nearby Rail Mall was also full, forcing many to park on the road.

Users on several outdoor interest groups on Facebook warned others to avoid heading to the area due to the crowds.

Outdoor adventure tour group X-Trekkers urged: "Do avoid Green Corridor (aka Rail Corridor) during the peak hours (8am-12pm, 5pm-7pm), on public holidays and weekends.

"Too crowded and safe distancing is not possible."



People walking on Rail Corridor (Central) despite the rain, as viewed from Singapore Quarry Bridge, on April 2, 2021. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI





The crowd at the parking area at Rail Mall, Bukit Timah, on April 2, 2021. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



One Facebook user compared the crowds to a "mass walking event", while several others criticised some of the visitors who were pictured without masks.

Government guidelines state that masks must be worn at all times except during strenuous exercise, such as running or jogging.

Those who do not comply risk a $300 fine for first-time offenders.

An advisory on NParks' website reminded park visitors to keep to groups of not more than eight people while observing a safe distance of at least 1m between group members as well as with other visitors.