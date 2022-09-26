Laos PM to visit S'pore as both nations aim to boost energy, digital, environment cooperation

SINGAPORE - Laotian Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh will be in Singapore from Tuesday to Wednesday for his first official visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He will be accompanied by his wife, Cabinet ministers, senior officials and a business delegation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

He will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana, and call on President Halimah Yacob and PM Lee on Wednesday. PM Lee will host an official lunch.

Mr Phankham and PM Lee will witness the signing of several bilateral agreements that will establish a dialogue mechanism between the two foreign ministries, and deepen cooperation in the energy, environment and digital domains.

Mr Phankham will also receive a call by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The Laotian PM and his wife will have a new orchid hybrid named in their honour.

Singapore and Laos cooperate in areas including trade and investment, urban planning, education and cultural exchanges, with expanding collaboration in new areas such as energy and sustainability.

The Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project started on June 23 in 2022. Singapore is importing up to 100MW of renewable hydropower from Laos via Thailand and Malaysia, marking the first multilateral cross-border electricity trade involving four Asean countries, and the first renewable energy import into Singapore.

Both countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2024.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, they provided mutual support, including Singapore's donations of medical supplies to Laos. The number of non-stop flights from Singapore to Vientiane has increased to thrice weekly since July 2022.

Both countries enjoy strong people-to-people ties, with Singapore institutes of higher learning partnering with Laos' educational institutions and companies on student exchanges, internships and community service programmes.

Singapore also supports Laos' socio-economic development goals through ongoing capacity-building programmes under the Singapore Cooperation Programme, and training programmes conducted at the Laos-Singapore Cooperation Centre in Vientiane.