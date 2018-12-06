Landscape firm donates $30,000 to ST fund

For the past 33 years, Mr Alan Lee has been running a company that provides eco-friendly urban landscaping, waterproofing, drainage, green roofs and more.

But he felt it was high time he contributed to sustainability in another area - youth and education.

Said the founder of Elmich: "We are in the business of sustainability and being environmentally friendly. And, to be sustainable, we also need to 'sustain' the youth."

Mr Lee and his business partner Michael Teh donated $30,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund yesterday at Elmich's year-end dinner at the Singapore Island Country Club.

About half the donation came from Elmich and the rest from Nature Landscapes, also owned by Mr Lee, 67, and Mr Teh, 65.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, said: "We are most grateful for this thoughtful donation from a local business seeking to help others in the community."

Added Mr Fernandez, who is the fund's chairman: "We need many kind and considerate business leaders to pitch in to be able to raise enough to provide for the children who turn to us for help each year."

Elmich's projects include South-east Asia's largest green roof at Universal Studios Singapore and the world's largest green wall project at ITE Central Campus.

At the Enterprise 50 Awards this year, Elmich was the inaugural winner of the Special Recognition Award - Enterprise Transformation, which recognises businesses that have transformed themselves to be innovative and future-ready.

The awards are organised by The Business Times and KPMG.