Landmarks linked to philanthropist

Peranakan businessman and philanthropist Tan Kim Seng is considered one of Singapore's most prolific early pioneers, and many sites are associated with him or named after him for his contributions to the community. He is best known for his $13,000 donation in 1857 for the construction of MacRitchie Reservoir.

He also supported the building of Tan Tock Seng Hospital in 1844 and built a school for boys in 1854. Chui Eng Free School taught Hokkien and was known as the top school in Singapore at the time.

KIM SENG ROAD AND BRIDGE

Tan contributed financially to the building of the road and the bridge, which crosses the Singapore River.

The bridge, with four car lanes, allowed many vehicles to enter and exit the city. It was built by Ewart and Company in 1951 with steel imported from Britain.

TAN KIM SENG FOUNTAIN

The fountain was unveiled in 1882 to commemorate Tan's donation to improve the city's waterworks. It was erected in Fullerton Square but was moved to Esplanade Park in 1925. It was gazetted as a national monument in 2010.

PANGLIMA PRANG

The Straits Chinese bungalow was built before the 1860s by Tan Jiak Kim, grandson of Tan Kim Seng. It was situated in Jalan Kuala, off River Valley Road. Its name means "war admiral" in Malay - a tribute to the site's history of supposedly having once been the burial ground of an officer of the Sultan of Singapore.

The bungalow was demolished in 1982.