Land cost savings from fixed-price ballot can be used to meet community needs: Religious groups

SINGAPORE – Religious groups said they will have more funds to meet community needs moving forward, after a fixed-price ballot replaces the current system of competitive bidding for place of worship land.

The new ballot system announced on Sunday is expected to bring down the price of such land parcels, said the Ministry of National Development. It follows rising prices of religious land in recent years that were driven up by competitive bids.

These bids affected not just organisations obtaining new land, but also religious groups on leasehold land, as their lease renewal premiums were pegged to recent tender prices, among other factors.

Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, president of the Singapore Buddhist Federation, said the new ballot system is a boon for smaller religious organisations that could not compete with financially stronger groups under the competitive tender framework.

The federation represents about 130 temples and organisations, of which about 10 per cent are on leasehold land.

He said money saved on leases could go towards other needs such as temple programmes, education and charity.

Likewise, the National Council of Churches of Singapore (NCCS), which has 215 member churches, said the cost savings could be channelled to benefit others in society.

“The mission of every church, whether large or small, always includes outreach projects to the community where it is located,” said the council, which added that churches set aside funds for these causes, and will now be able to increase budgets for outreach programmes.

As to how much will be saved, religious organisations said they have to wait and see what the chief valuer’s assessment is for new plots under the fixed-price framework, which will in turn affect lease renewal premiums moving forward.

NCCS said it has called for a fixed-price ballot system since 2016, which would hopefully lower lease renewal premiums.

The council said while any allocation system is difficult to implement given churches’ diverse needs – some operate independently and others are governed by denominational affiliations – balloting is the most practical way to award new sites to its members at this point.

NCCS noted that the fixed-price ballot system may not necessarily favour churches with larger financial resources as it provides no certainty of land being awarded, but said the new system’s impact on these churches – if any – can only be assessed in the future.