Crew members leaving oil tanker STI Carnaby for Marina South Pier yesterday morning after having sailed for months because of border closures over the Covid-19 outbreak. Later in the day, the crew left for home on a chartered flight to India. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said yesterday that it has approved more than 4,000 cases of crew change for over 300 companies and 500 ships since March 27.

