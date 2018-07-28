Lampe Berger Paris lamps, essential oils

Keep your home smelling fresh with a lamp from Lampe Berger Paris.

First developed in 1898 by French pharmaceutical dispenser Maurice Berger, the Lampe Berger lamp comes with a catalytic diffusion system that eliminates all odours, such as those from cooking, tobacco and animals, as well as chemical pollutants present in the air.

Lampe Berger also offers a good variety in its home fragrance range, with more than 30 fragrances. The bestsellers include sandalwood, eucalyptus, lavender, ocean breeze, anti-mostique and citronella.

The brand, which is 120 years old this year, has rebranded itself as Maison Berger Paris.

Readers of The Straits Times can enjoy the Lampe Berger experience at home, and at a discount.

Maison Berger Paris is offering three 1-litre standard-sized bottles of oil for $120.

The usual price is $165.

For more information, visit www.lampebergersg. com or call 6734-1040.

The outlets are located at Parkway Parade, Waterway Point, Westgate, and Northpoint.