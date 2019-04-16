Residents have mixed feelings over plans for Jurong Lake District

SINGAPORE - Standing near the Jurong Lake Gardens, 57-year-old Benjamin Ang gestures to the large expanse of land around him and laments the fact that the area is empty and lacks vibrancy.

"Nobody comes here. It is underdeveloped," says the Jurong resident and interior designer, who has been living there for about 12 years.

"Most of the time the Chinese Garden and Japanese Garden are empty. Nobody really goes there."

Mr Ang is among those backing developments in the area that are being planned by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

From 2026, the Jurong Lake District (JLD) will welcome a new 7ha integrated tourism development. The STB is to launch an expression of interest exercise for the development, which will include attractions, a hotel and other complementary lifestyle offerings such as F&B and retail. No further details have been given.

The area will be "be transformed into a key attraction", said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat at STB's annual tourism industry conference.

It is slated to become Singapore's second Central Business District, as well as be a home to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail.

Mr Ang is looking forward to having more amenities and food options.

"I hope to see more vibrancy, maybe even a casino? That will definitely draw crowds," he told The Straits Times on Tuesday (April 16).

For Mr David Chew, 24, whose condominium will be going en bloc, new developments will be a "good thing" and also mean higher property prices.

However, some residents have their reservations about the development of the area into a major tourist destination.

Part-time teacher Nancy Sebastian, 31, said: "Once the construction starts, there might be noise pollution."

Mr Jay Gobal, 66, a resident of Jurong for over 20 years, added: "Development is good, as long as they don't disturb the parks."

Another resident, who gave her name only as Pankli, visits the Chinese Garden every weekend to enjoy the open spaces. She urged the authorities to "keep the greenery".

Retiree Ng Ham Moi, 80, was sceptical.

"I don't think these new tourist attractions would excite people, especially if they are to include attractions which are already being offered elsewhere in Singapore," she said, adding that she would prefer to see more restoration of cultural attractions which showcase individuality and creativity, such as little shops or places with cultural significance.

"Otherwise, it is all the same after a while. There are just too many franchises around."