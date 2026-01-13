Lady M outlets here close as US patisserie brand looks to take ‘more direct role in S’pore market’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Maps and Jewel Changi Airport’s directory indicate that the Lady M outlet at Jewel is temporarily closed.

SINGAPORE – Patisserie Lady M from New York has closed all its outlets in Singapore, but a recent press release suggests the American brand plans on staying on – in a more direct role.

Lady M outlets at Orchard Central, ION Orchard, Westgate and South Beach are listed on Google Maps as permanently closed.

When The Straits Times visited the Jewel Changi Airport store on Jan 12, a sign said the unit was “temporarily closed”. Its listings on Google Maps and Jewel Changi Airport’s directory similarly indicate the closure as temporary.

As at Jan 13, Lady M’s Singapore website said “a new Lady M experience is taking shape” and would be “coming soon”. Its Facebook, TikTok and Instagram accounts were still online, with its most recent Facebook post dated Dec 29 .

Known for its mille crepes, a type of cake made of thin layers, Lady M was founded in 2001 in New York and entered Singapore in 2013 through a licensing arrangement with Caerus Holding, which manages food and beverage brands.

The licensing relationship concluded on Dec 11, 2025 , Lady M said in a press release on Dec 17 .

“With the conclusion of the licensing agreement, Lady M is transitioning the market as part of its globally integrated strategy,” it added.

The press release also suggests the change could involve the confectionery brand in Singapore coming under more direct control.

Said its chief executive Ken Romaniszy in the statement: “We believe that taking a more direct role in the Singapore market will allow us to further elevate the brand experience, enhance quality and consistency, and better serve our customers in the region.”

Checks on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority’s Bizfile portal on Jan 13 show that Lady M Singapore is still a live company.

The most recent Google reviews show that the outlet at Orchard Central was still open on Dec 24, while those at Jewel Changi Airport and South Beach were still open a month ago.

Comments on its Facebook page indicate that the website has been closed for orders as early as Dec 31 .

“ Are you all still operating?” a user asked in a Google review of Lady M’s Orchard Central store last week.

Posts on Lady M’s social media accounts feature photos of its cakes of different flavours, such as matcha and rose, and behind the scenes footage of how the cakes are prepared.

According to media reports, Lady M opened in Singapore in 2013, at Marina Square. It was the brand’s first international outlet outside the United States. That outlet closed in 2015, said media reports.

Lady M’s lease at Orchard Central, which is managed by Far East Organization, began in 2015 and ended in December 2025. The outlet at Jewel opened in 2019.

The Straits Times has contacted Lady M, Caerus Holding and Changi Airport Group for more information.