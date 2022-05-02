Lack of outdoor playtime during Covid-19 pandemic likely worsened myopia in children: Studies

SINGAPORE - The lack of outdoor playtime during the Covid-19 pandemic would most likely worsen the rates and hasten progression of myopia in children, according to preliminary data from some studies here.

This comes after several worldwide studies found that lifestyle changes amid the pandemic - such as less outdoor playtime and more screen time - led to worsening myopia compared with the situation in years before the pandemic.

Professor Saw Seang Mei, co-head of the Singapore Eye Research Institute's Myopia Research Group, told The Straits Times that her team is reviewing seven worldwide studies in places such as China, Turkey and Hong Kong, and has found that children had a faster progression of myopia during the pandemic compared with before.

They also spent less time outdoors and more time looking at the screen during the pandemic, she added.

The studies each evaluated between 200 and 1,800 children aged between six and 17.

"We are currently evaluating the data from Singapore and will contrast the myopia progression levels before and during the pandemic," said Prof Saw.

Having outdoor playtime is important as there is more natural light compared with indoors.

The sunlight reaches the retina at the back of the eye and triggers the production of a chemical known as dopamine, which helps to prevent myopia.

"Children who don't spend enough time outside are not exposed enough to the light from the sun, so the chemical cannot be released in the retina," she added.

The study, which was published in April last year in the British Journal Of Ophthalmology, found that Singaporean children spent only one to 1½ hours outdoors each weekday, and one to two hours outdoors per day on weekends.

This is lower than the time children in Australia and Britain spent outdoors - an average of two to three hours outdoors each day.

The study covered close to 500 nine-year-olds who are taking part in the Growing Up in Singapore Towards Healthy Outcomes (Gusto) birth cohort study.

The aim of the Gusto study is to understand how conditions in pregnancy and early childhood influence the health and development of women and children.