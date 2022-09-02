Labour MP calls for further measures to prevent safety lapses

A compulsory safety timeout for companies in high-risk industries and those that use heavy vehicles should be expanded to more sectors, said labour MP Melvin Yong.

He said the labour movement welcomes the mandatory safety timeout and other measures announced on Thursday to curb the rise in workplace deaths and injuries, but added that more should be done to prevent safety lapses.

The review of safety systems and processes conducted during the safety timeout should also involve all parties, from company management and workers to unions, sub-contractors and suppliers, he said in a Facebook post.

Regardless of their safety records, these firms should engage an external auditor to conduct these safety audits as well, the National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general added.

He also called on companies to set up workplace safety committees with worker or union representatives, so as to track workplace safety and health performance, and implement relevant measures. This includes setting up reporting channels and assuring workers that there will not be any reprisals for whistle-blowing.

Asked if his ministry was confident that the new measures will be effective, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said the new steps are not just about enforcement, but also getting companies and workers to think about how to improve the safety culture here.

"It is not just about the stick but the carrots as well," said Mr Zaqy.

He added that the six-month heightened safety period imposed by the Ministry of Manpower until February next year is a time for companies to reflect on how they treat workers and keep them safe.

Mr Zaqy said a change in work tempo post-Covid-19 is one possible reason for the recent spate of worker deaths, noting that the fatalities occurred in a range of different sectors and circumstances.

But the common factor has been that each of them involved simple breaches of safety protocol.

"To some extent, maybe we lost some muscle memory," he added.

"We are very sympathetic to businesses that are trying to adjust, trying to get new business. Some are having new workers coming in and rotating workers in and out. So we understand the ground shifts...

"This is ongoing, therefore everyone needs to adjust their timelines, pace and tempo," said Mr Zaqy.

On whether the recent spate of workplace deaths has set Singapore back in its goal to bring the workplace fatality rate to below one per 100,000 workers, he said the country has come a long way since the days of the Nicoll Highway collapse in 2004 when the fatality rate was 4.9 per 100,000 workers.

"But I think as a mature economy and the level of development we are in, it is only right that we set ourselves strong benchmarks. Our workers deserve it," he added.

Kok Yufeng