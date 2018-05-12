Kwong Wai Shiu to build 3 eldercare facilities

Singapore's largest single-site nursing home operator Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital (KWSH) announced plans to build three new eldercare facilities - one nursing home and two community care centres - by 2021.

With these developments, KWSH will expand beyond the Kallang-Whampoa precinct to the Potong Pasir-MacPherson area.

Chairman Patrick Lee announced this yesterday at a Mother's Day charity concert presented by KWSH and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra at Singapore Conference Hall.

"The Ministry of Health has awarded Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital operating rights for another new nursing home and two new community care centres at three different locations. By 2021, Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital will be expanding our services to six different locations," said Mr Lee.

The new care centres will be at Jalan Besar Community Club and Circuit Road in MacPherson. The nursing home, which will have 438 beds, will be in Potong Pasir.

Another previously announced community care centre at St George's Lane is set to be completed by the end of next year.

In March, KWSH reopened its nursing home in Serangoon Road after a $96 million redevelopment which took over two years to complete. The 12-storey facility houses more than 600 beds.

When the new facilities are completed, KWSH will become one of the largest nursing home operators with a total of over 1,180 beds.

To meet rising demand, the number of nursing home beds in Singapore increased from 9,400 in 2011 to more than 12,000 last year. The Health Ministry aims to have 17,000 beds in Singapore by 2020.

By 2030, the number of Singaporeans aged 65 and above is projected to double to 900,000, which means one in four will be elderly.

Other nursing home operators have also been expanding their bed capacity.

In January, Orange Valley Nursing Homes opened its sixth facility in Balestier, bringing the chain's total number of beds to more than 1,000. Later this year, Vanguard Healthcare will run a new nursing home with 300 beds and a senior care centre in Tampines North.

KWSH will use the funds raised at yesterday's charity event to cover operating expenses and subsidies for nursing home residents.

"Increasing the number of facilities we have entails putting in greater efforts to raise funds," said Mr Lee. He added that KWSH hoped to see people continue to support it through donations and volunteering.