Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital to expand eldercare facilities

SINGAPORE - Singapore's largest single-site nursing home operator Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital (KWSH) announced plans to build three new eldercare facilities - one nursing home and two community care centres - by 2021.

With these developments, KWSH will expand beyond the Kallang-Whampoa precinct to the Potong Pasir-Macpherson area.

The announcement was made by KWSH chairman Patrick Lee on Friday (May 11) at a Mother's Day charity concert, jointly presented by KWSH and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra.

"The Ministry of Health has awarded Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital operating rights for another new nursing home and two new community care centres at three different locations. In other words, by 2021, Kwong Wai Shiu hospital will be expanding our services to six different locations, " said Mr Lee.

The new care centres will be located at Jalan Besar Community Club and Circuit Road in MacPherson . Meanwhile, the new nursing home, which will have 438 beds, will be located at Potong Pasir.

Another previously-announced community care centre at St George's Lane is set to be completed by end-2019.

In March, KWSH reopened its nursing home in Serangoon Road after a $96-million redevelopment which took over two years to complete. The 12-storey nursing home houses more than 600 beds.

When the new facilities are completed, KWSH will become one of the largest nursing home operators with a total bed capacity of over 1,180.

To meet rising demand, the number of nursing home beds in Singapore increased from 9,400 in 2011 to more than 12,000 in 2017. The Health Ministry aims to have 17,000 beds in Singapore by 2020.

By 2030, the number of Singaporeans aged 65 and above is projected to double to 900,000, which means one in four will be elderly.

Other nursing home operators have also been expanding their bed capacity.

In January, Orange Valley Nursing Homes opened its sixth facility in Balestier, bringing the chain's total number of beds to more than 1,000. In the second half of this year, Vanguard Healthcare will run a new nursing home with 300 beds and a senior care centre in Tampines North.

For KWSH, the funds raised at Friday's charity event will go towards covering operating expenses and subsidies for nursing home residents.

Said Mr Lee: "We are appreciative of the government's support and trust. Increasing the number of facilities we have entails putting in greater efforts to raise funds. KWSH will work hard to serve the community, and we hope to see everyone continue to contribute through donations and efforts in volunteerism to support us, and collaborate with KWSH to create a holistic suite of community healthcare services beyond the Kallang-Whampoa region that we currently serve."