Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital nursing home opens after $100m facelift

SINGAPORE - The Government alone cannot make Singapore prosper, as its people and community partners have a role to play in helping the country overcome its challenges.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reiterated this on Saturday (Oct 6) at the opening of the newly renovated 600-bed Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital (KWSH) nursing home in Serangoon.

"As the Government does its part, we will also need community partners like KWSH, and more importantly, support from the people who will work hard and overcome challenges like the Pioneer and Merdeka generations. Only then can Singapore prosper," said Mr Lee.

"We need to maintain a stable economy so that the Government will have enough resources to improve lives. For Singapore to prosper, all of us have to work together, to be able to reap good rewards in the future. We have to start sowing the seeds now."

KWSH nursing home went through a $96 million renovation project that it undertook with the Ministry of Health. Renovation works started in 2014.

The new 12-storey facility has thematic day activity spaces and a refurbished traditional Chinese medicine centre. It has a heritage gallery and a pavilion garden as well.

The nursing home offers inpatient and outpatient services, day rehabilitation, daycare, centre-based nursing services and a training centre.

The opening of the nursing home coincides with its 108th anniversary on Saturday.

In his speech, Mr Lee held up KWSH's efforts and thanked its volunteers, staff and donors.

"Community partners like KWSH complement the medical and social services provided by the Government. We are delighted at KWSH's achievements and the number of beneficiaries it can help. We hope more community partners will work with the Government to improve the lives of our people," he said.

KWSH aims to have a new 128-bed long-term care facility by 2020. By then, the National Healthcare Group will also open the new Kallang Polyclinic, which will be connected to the nursing home.

Said KWSH chairman Patrick Lee: "We wish to thank the community, our donors and volunteers for their utmost support throughout the redevelopment project.

"We will continue to offer more quality services while continuing to keep our fees affordable for all and work with our partners to meet essential healthcare needs of our elderly."