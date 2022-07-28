Kueh products, cake and fruit packs recalled

Selected kueh products from nine local manufacturers, as well as the "Best One" Assorted Cake (banana flavour) and Bake King's mixed fruits packs, have been recalled due to improper or undeclared use of additives.

The recall impacts kueh products from Toh Chuan Kee Foodstuff, Tongli Food Manufacturing, AMK Nonya Kueh, Chit Guan Foodstuff, Delight Baker, Thomson Foodstuff Manufacturing, Sin Hwa Coconuts Industrial, Tiong Bahru Tian Bo Shui Kueh and Lim Food Industries.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) suspended the production, distribution and sale of the implicated kueh products from Tuesday until further notice.

These kueh products contain high levels of benzoic acid and sorbic acid.

Among the nine suspended kueh manufacturers is Tiong Bahru Tian Bo Shui Kueh, which has stores operating under the brand name Jian Bo Shui Kueh.

Jian Bo's customers who spoke to The Straits Times say they are not worried about eating its products.

Regional account director Raymond Ong, 40, said: "I am in the chemical industry, so I understand that preservatives are commonly used in most foods."

Another loyal customer is Mr Boo, an Indonesian who visits Singapore three to four times a year.

The 33-year-old food reviewer and food photographer, who declined to give his full name, said: "I feel so sad to hear that they have been suspended. They are legends in the Singapore culinary scene."

The SFA also found sorbic acid in the "Best One" Assorted Cake (banana flavour) that exceeded the maximum limit as stated in the Singapore Food Regulations, and sulphur dioxide, an undeclared allergen, in Bake King's mixed fruits.

While benzoic acid and sorbic acids are common additives which are safe when used in small quantities, the SFA said studies in animals fed with high doses of the additives had shown some negative effects.

Also, excessive levels of sulphur dioxide in food could result in allergic reactions in people hypersensitive to sulphite.

Consumers who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, the SFA said.