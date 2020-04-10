Kudos to millennials for courage to share their stories

As a journalist, one of my main jobs is to get people to talk to me.

It is not an easy task, especially if they have intense and painful recollections, which is the case for many subjects in the Generation Grit series.

Their strength shines through not just in how resilient they are, but also in their willingness to share their past, in excruciating detail, with a journalist.

Some have been through adversities that no one would know about if they were not willing to recount them.

Take Mr Jason Yeo, 31, for instance. He was abused by his late father when he was younger and can recall an incident where he was thrown against the wall.

Or Mr Asher Low, 32, whose body dysmorphic disorder and feelings of worthlessness led to such self-loathing that he tried to take his own life.

Sometimes, even after hearing these searing accounts, there are still difficult questions to ask.

With Mr B. Kanesh, 28, who is battling a recurring tumour, I had to ask his thoughts and fears about dying.

With Mr Jeremy Lim, 29, who has brittle bone disease and uses a wheelchair as he is unable to move about on his own, I asked if he had dreams of getting married and having children.

It takes immense grit, as well as the conviction that their stories may help someone, for these young people to not only agree to an interview, but also lay bare personal details for the reading public.

Because of their courage, they inspire us to reflect on our own lives and how we can do more for someone else.

To Generation Grit, thank you, for letting me tell your stories.