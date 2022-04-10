KTVs to reopen: Hostessing banned, but insiders say it's likely to continue at illicit outlets

SINGAPORE - Hostessing will be banned even as KTVs are allowed to reopen, but industry insiders say hostesses will still be plying their trade at illicit KTVs that are expected to continue operating illegally.

The police define hostessing as providing companionship to patrons through conversation or by consuming food or drinks together.

Those familiar with the KTV scene here told The Straits Times that illegal operators do not observe the rules, so the relaxed measures are not relevant to them.

They added that illegal operators are making good money and appear to be have grown comfortable with their unlicensed business models.

KTV operations have been forbidden since March 2020 because of the pandemic.

But the measures drove illicit KTVs underground, with many operating in places such as industrial buildings.

In a parliamentary speech last year, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam revealed that from October 2020 to July last year, the police had conducted more than 200 operations covering such illegal KTVs and those that had pivoted to become food and beverage (F&B) outlets.

There have been media reports of at least eight police raids involving unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlets since the start of this year alone.

Speaking to ST, Sam (not his real name), a KTV operator, said that while he had chosen to pivot his KTV to an F&B outlet, many of his counterparts in the industry became frustrated with the requirements to do so.

"They wanted to operate (in some form), but couldn't do it legally, so they went underground," he said, wanting to remain anonymous for fear of questioning from the authorities and backlash from others in the industry.

"Many got caught and blacklisted so they can't reopen as a legal KTV now, but do you think they care? They have been making a lot of money. It is a booming scene."

A police spokesman told ST that operating a KTV requires a Category 1 public entertainment licence, of which about 640 are currently valid.

She said: "As compared to before Covid-19, there has been a marked increase in applications for public entertainment licences that allow dancing and singing within the premises."

The spokesman added that within the first two days of the announcement on April 4 that clubs and KTVs could reopen on April 19, there had been 25 applications for the licences.

Sam said the KTV industry has now been cleanly split into the licensed and unlicensed.

"Illegal operators don't care, because they aren't going to apply for licensing, and this reopening is nothing to them," he said.

"But for proper operators like myself, we have to get all our licensing and safe management requirements right and strictly adhere to the rules before we can reopen. But for the underground KTVs, it is just going to be business as usual."