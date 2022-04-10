KTVs to reopen: Hostessing banned, but insiders say it's likely to continue at illicit outlets

SINGAPORE - Hostessing will be banned even as KTVs are allowed to reopen, but industry insiders say hostesses will still be plying their trade at illicit KTVs that are expected to continue operating illegally.
The police define hostessing as providing companionship to patrons through conversation or by consuming food or drinks together.
Those familiar with the KTV scene here told The Straits Times that illegal operators do not observe the rules, so the relaxed measures are not relevant to them.
They added that illegal operators are making good money and appear to be have grown comfortable with their unlicensed business models.
KTV operations have been forbidden since March 2020 because of the pandemic.
But the measures drove illicit KTVs underground, with many operating in places such as industrial buildings.
In a parliamentary speech last year, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam revealed that from October 2020 to July last year, the police had conducted more than 200 operations covering such illegal KTVs and those that had pivoted to become food and beverage (F&B) outlets.
There have been media reports of at least eight police raids involving unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlets since the start of this year alone.
Speaking to ST, Sam (not his real name), a KTV operator, said that while he had chosen to pivot his KTV to an F&B outlet, many of his counterparts in the industry became frustrated with the requirements to do so.
"They wanted to operate (in some form), but couldn't do it legally, so they went underground," he said, wanting to remain anonymous for fear of questioning from the authorities and backlash from others in the industry.
"Many got caught and blacklisted so they can't reopen as a legal KTV now, but do you think they care? They have been making a lot of money. It is a booming scene."
A police spokesman told ST that operating a KTV requires a Category 1 public entertainment licence, of which about 640 are currently valid.
She said: "As compared to before Covid-19, there has been a marked increase in applications for public entertainment licences that allow dancing and singing within the premises."
The spokesman added that within the first two days of the announcement on April 4 that clubs and KTVs could reopen on April 19, there had been 25 applications for the licences.
Sam said the KTV industry has now been cleanly split into the licensed and unlicensed.
"Illegal operators don't care, because they aren't going to apply for licensing, and this reopening is nothing to them," he said.
"But for proper operators like myself, we have to get all our licensing and safe management requirements right and strictly adhere to the rules before we can reopen. But for the underground KTVs, it is just going to be business as usual."
Jane (not her real name), a woman who handles KTV operations, told ST that illicit operators also have no shortage of manpower, unlike licensed operators.
"Licensed operators have a manpower shortage now, because the staff that were let go don't want to return because they are scared of another wave hitting the industry and then they lose their jobs again," she said, wanting to remain anonymous fearing trouble from errant operators she is acquainted with.
"But the illegal KTVs have no shortage - all the hostesses have flocked there, because that's the only place they can work now."
She added that the banning of hostesses will just mean illicit KTVs make more money, as patrons who are looking for their companionship will visit them instead of licensed KTVs.
National University of Singapore associate professor of sociology Tan Ern Ser sees the emergence of illegal KTVs as an unintended consequence, brought about by rules that were meant to deal with the pandemic.
"There is obviously a big enough market to incentivise operators to take the risks and to run illicit KTV businesses," he said.
"If there is an absence of enforcement, which I doubt so, or enforcement is not effective, then the illicit KTVs would remain underground and continue to flourish, since there must be a demand for KTVs, illicit or not."
Professor Tan added it is likely that illegal KTVs operating underground will evolve over time, just like other criminal enterprises.
"It is possible that we already have a new, emerging, criminal subculture of operators of illicit KTVs and their regular patrons collaborating to disguise the KTVs' existence and developing escape routes or contingency plans in the event of a raid," he said.
"I see this as parallel to other forms of illegal businesses such as operators of illegal gambling dens."
The police said hostessing activities will not be permitted, even at nightlife establishments where it was previously allowed as part of their public entertainment licence.
Those who provide unlicensed public entertainment may be fined up to $20,000.
Members of the public with information on errant establishments may report the matter to the police or send it to SPF_Licensing_Feedback@spf.gov.sg