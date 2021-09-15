KTV cluster that emerged in July closed

The KTV Covid-19 cluster of 253 cases was officially closed on Sept 8 by the Ministry of Health (MOH). A cluster is closed when there are no new cases for the last 28 days.

The KTV cluster was first discovered on July 12 and sparked investigations into KTV lounges or clubs that were operating as food and beverage (F&B) outlets, and cases surrounding Vietnamese social hostesses.

Club De Zara in Textile Centre, Club Dolce in Balestier Point and WU Bistro in Golden Mile Complex were ordered to close on July 13 following suspected Covid-19 transmission.

MOH announced on July 16 that operations at all nightlife establishments that had pivoted to become F&B outlets would also be suspended until July 30. The closure affected more than 400 such businesses.

Establishments must pass inspections and receive a conditional permit from the Ministry of Trade and Industry before they can resume operations.

The operator of Club De Zara was also fined $15,000 on Aug 18 this year for allowing its performers and freelance hostesses to mingle with patrons in 2019 without approval from the authorities.

Twenty foreign women were arrested on July 14 for suspected involvement in vice-related activities at the three KTV lounges.

On Sept 7, Singapore's largest Covid-19 cluster in the community at Jurong Fishery Port was also declared closed in MOH's daily report.

The cluster, which was linked to infections at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, had a total of 1,155 cases.

The virus spread to more than 30 wet markets and caused some to be shut temporarily, prompting major supermarket chains to ramp up their stocks.