Kranji Water Plant redevelopment: Impact on Rail Corridor, Muslim cemetery to be studied

SINGAPORE - The Kranji Water Reclamation Plant (WRP) will be redeveloped by 2034, and will be located alongside the National Environment Agency’s waste management facility in an expanded 26ha site to the north of the existing plant.

As the identified site includes a segment of the former Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) railway alignment, a 10ha plot of vegetated land, and a cemetery at the former Kampong Wak Selat, the authorities are conducting studies on potential environmental and other impacts.

This includes looking at potential ecological corridors between the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, northern Kranji coast, and the Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat via the former KTM railway and Sungei Pangsua.

A heritage study will also be conducted at a section of the former KTM railway – located within the Rail Corridor and the Muslim Cemetery, that could be affected.

This study will include the history of the former kampung in the vicinity where relevant, notable individuals whose tombstones are found in the cemetery, as well as the number of graves, said national water agency PUB in a tender document released on Friday.

An archaeological survey will also be required if unusual artefacts are found.

The tender noted that the possible exhumation of graves might be required, and arrangements include sending the exhumed remains to Choa Chu Kang Cemetery for reburial.

To determine the impact of the plant’s redevelopment on other affected or potentially affected areas such as the Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat and Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, which are biodiversity-rich, a separate environmental impact assessment will also be done.

Among other requirements, plants and animals with conservation status will need to be identified, and the consultant would also need to take into consideration the possible displacement of wildlife due to habitat loss, as well as the potential loss of ecological and wildlife connectivity.

Mitigation measures would have to be proposed and an Environmental Monitoring and Management Plan developed.

Experts say that the expansion of the reclamation plant could disrupt an ecological corridor facilitating the movement of wildlife between one of the last few mangroves and Singapore’s largest nature reserve – The Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

The authorities said that the realignment of the Rail Corridor facilitated plans to make the Kranji node a northern gateway into the Rail Corridor by improving public accessibility and creating a community node at the location.

It also freed up a sizeable parcel of land around the former KTM railway to be optimally planned and redeveloped to meet future needs.

Agencies will strengthen the ecological connectivity of the realigned Rail Corridor with enhanced planting, and study measures such as landscaping strategies that will integrate the Rail Corridor with the green provisions and landscapes of future developments to make the Rail Corridor functionally wider where possible, said PUB and the Urban Redevelopment Authority in a statement.

The National Parks Board is also studying ways to enhance the ecological connectivity along Sungei Pang Sua and along Sungei Mandai to the Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat, they said.