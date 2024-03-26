Korban registration opens in S’pore, with 3 types of livestock available for the first time

SINGAPORE – Registration for the annual Hari Raya Haji korban ritual began on March 24, with three livestock options available for the first time.

Korban is a ritual performed by Muslims that involves the slaughtering of farm animals, such as sheep and lamb, and the subsequent distribution of the meat to worshippers and the needy.

Fifty-two mosques here will be offering overseas korban services, said the SalamSG Korban sub-committee on March 26. The livestock will be sacrificed in Australia, before the meat is chilled and flown to Singapore – a practice that began in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Hari Raya Haji will fall on June 17.

Three different livestock will be offered for the first time at set prices – lamb, sheep and cow. Korban sheep costs $360, lamb costs $375 and one-seventh of a cow costs $375. A whole cow costs $2,625.

“This decision is based on feedback received from the community. Providing a range of livestock options may make the practice of korban more accessible to a wider segment of the community as it caters to varying affordability and dietary preferences,” said the sub-committee.

Availability of stock and slots for services are on a first-come, first-served basis, with registration closing on June 8.

Those participating in the ritual may register online to book and pay for their korban, or do so physically at one of the participating mosques.

Those who have successfully booked and paid for their korban will receive their chilled and pre-packed meat from June 21 onwards.

The sub-committee added it has ensured that all appointed vendors taking part in 2024’s korban comply with the strict food safety requirements of the Singapore Food Agency and other agencies for the importation, storage and distribution of meat products.

The sub-committee aims to share distributions with the less privileged in the community, such as those affected by rising costs of living, families of those incarcerated and transient workers.

For more information on participating mosques and certain meat availability, members of the Muslim community may visit https://korban.ourmasjid.sg/