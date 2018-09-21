NTUC Enterprise to buy Kopitiam and subsidiaries for undisclosed sum by year's end

SINGAPORE - Home-grown food operator Kopitiam is being sold to NTUC Enterprise Co-operative Limited for an undisclosed sum.

NTUC Enterprise is buying all of Kopitiam Investment and its subsidiaries, which span 80 outlets islandwide, in a deal expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The acquisition is "part of NTUC Enterprise's social mission to ensure that cooked food remains affordable and accessible", it said on Friday (Sept 21).

"NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam will continue to operate separately, with their management teams and employees remaining in place. Customers, employees, stall tenants and other stakeholders can be assured that business will continue as usual."

NTUC Enterprise is the holding entity and single largest shareholder of NTUC Social Enterprises, which includes NTUC Foodfare.

Every stall at NTUC Foodfare coffee shops offers a budget meal starting from $2, while stalls at the three new hawker centres it manages have meals from $2.80.

NTUC Foodfare runs 14 food courts, 10 coffee shops and nine hawker centres.

Mr Kee Teck Koon, the executive director of NTUC Enterprise Co-operative Limited, said: "Kopitiam and NTUC Foodfare share the common objective of making quality cooked food affordable and accessible to all."

Kopitiam Investment chairman Lim Bee Huat added: "Kopitiam started from humble beginnings and we have built the brand into a successful household name.

"NTUC Enterprise and Kopitiam are both committed to protect the interests of our customers and the livelihood of our stall tenants. We are confident that NTUC Enterprise will bring Kopitiam to new heights in serving our community."

Stallholder Ngoh Jook Guan, 55, who runs a porridge outlet at Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre, which is managed by Kopitiam, said he welcomes the acquisition but is "worried that operating cost might go up once the acquisition is completed".