Knight Frank Singapore CEO Galven Tan resigns after 2.5 years at helm

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Real estate veteran Galven Tan resigned after more than two years at the helm to pursue new opportunities.

SINGAPORE – Real estate veteran Galven Tan has stepped down as chief executive of Knight Frank Singapore after two and a half years, with his deputy Low Kin Hon taking over as interim CEO with immediate effect.

Tan resigned to pursue new opportunities, the property consultancy said.

Low has assumed day-to-day leadership of the Singapore business, while Craig Shute, CEO of Knight Frank Asia-Pacific, will continue to provide oversight to ensure continuity for the firm’s people and clients.

Tan’s sudden resignation came as a shock to peers in the Singapore real estate industry, although some talk of his leaving had been circulating for a few months.

The departure follows an announcement from the firm on July 27 that it was shutting down its associated real estate agency business Knight Frank Property Network (KFPN). It inked an agreement with OrangeTee & Tie to allow its KFPN salespersons to move over.

Tan’s exit, two and a half years after he joined Knight Frank from Savills Singapore, also comes in the wake of the firm’s London-based parent taking full control after its Singapore partner AF Global sold a 55 per cent stake for $36 million in 2025.

Several other key business leaders in the firm have left in the last two years.

The company also retrenched “a small number” of roles in marketing and communications earlier in 2026, saying the roles were affected by a broader strategic integration of its Singapore and Asia-Pacific teams, undertaken “to operate more effectively and to improve collaboration”. THE BUSINESS TIMES