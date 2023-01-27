KKH to continuously monitor vital signs of babies in special care nursery after death of 11-day-old

SINGAPORE – KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) will now continuously monitor the vital signs of babies who require admission to its special care nursery, following a review of its processes that came after an 11-day-old baby died of a brain injury in April 2021, while in the hospital.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda had noted in a report that for a period of time after the baby’s birth, his vital signs were not recorded and described this lack of continuous documentation as not ideal.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Associate Professor Chan Yoke Hwee, the chairman of KKH’s division of medicine, said on Friday that the hospital has reinforced continual documentation of babies’ vital signs, in line with the coroner’s findings.

She said: “Following the incident, we had taken immediate steps to further strengthen our processes for monitoring babies who require admission to the special care nursery, including continuous monitoring of the vital signs of babies.

“The continuous monitoring enables our clinical staff who are always present to be immediately alerted in the event of any abnormalities, as triggered by the system.”

The special care nursery looks after infants following their stabilisation in the neonatal intensive care unit, and also prepares them to be discharged. It accommodates preterm infants, as well as infants with minor medical problems requiring medical attention or observation.

The hospital is committed to continually reviewing its processes to enhance its standard of care, said Prof Chan, who is also chairman (designate) of KKH’s medical board.

“KKH is deeply saddened by the passing of this baby. We are in touch with the family to support them through their loss,” she said.

In his report, State Coroner Nakhoda ruled out foul play and said the baby had died of natural causes.

After the baby was born at about 4.30am, he was found to have three tight loops of umbilical cord around his neck. The cord was removed immediately and he was placed on a resuscitator.

As his vital signs were noted to be less than optimal, he was given assisted ventilation for two minutes, which helped his heart rate and oxygen level in the blood improve.

However, at three minutes after birth, his blood oxygen level was noted to be borderline, and he was given medical help till his vital signs improved.

The baby was observed to be moving vigorously and had a good cry, and State Coroner Nakhoda noted that nothing amiss was observed.

However, when the baby was taken to the viewing room so that his father could see him, it was apparent that his condition had begun to deteriorate, the coroner said.

The father and a nurse noticed that he was giving weak cries and appeared limp. When this became more pronounced and the baby did not show spontaneous limb movements and was not breathing spontaneously, the nurse took him back into the operating theatre.

His vital signs were not recorded from the seventh minute after birth until he was taken back into the operating theatre at about 5.20am.

The nurse put him back on the resuscitator, reattached a probe that allowed for measurement of his blood oxygen level and heart rate, resumed the assisted ventilation and then activated a Code Blue emergency alert, which is used when a patient is in cardiac or respiratory arrest.