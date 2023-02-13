KKH team wins award for creating yummier hospital food for children after cleft surgery

SINGAPORE - For years at the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), children recovering from a type of surgery to repair their cleft lip and palate were served three meals a day of easy-to-eat rice, steamed egg and clear soup.

But half of the recovering children found the food unappetising and did not finish their food during their three-day stay in hospital, said Dr Selena Young, head and senior principal speech therapist at KKH’s Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery.

Some children born with a cleft lip and palate will have to undergo alveolar bone graft surgery between the ages of nine and 14 to close a gap in their gums which can extend from near the teeth and up to the nose. The gap is closed with a spongy bone taken from the child’s hip.

For up to six weeks after surgery, the children should eat nutritious but soft food to allow the wound to heal.

When their children did not eat the hospital meal, some parents would buy them food they liked. And while the meal, such as roti prata, may have been more appetising, a few patients ended up having food-related wound infections caused by excessive chewing and hard food particles becoming lodged, which delayed recovery, said Dr Young.

In 2019, Dr Young and some co-workers, including dieticians and plastic surgeons, worked with the hospital’s catering staff to revamp the post-surgery menu for cleft patients to offer food that was low in sodium, easy to chew and nutritionally balanced – but also visually appetising and tasty.

For their innovative work, the KKH team was among 20 groups and healthcare professionals who received top honours at the annual Singapore Health Quality Service Awards on Monday. Organised by SingHealth, the awards honoured public and private healthcare institutions and community care organisations.

The KKH group, The MasterClefts, received the top award for patient experience improvement.

Dr Young said they held numerous trials and food tastings at their lunch hour to come up with meals such as fish curry, mee rebus with healthy gravy, and chicken bolognese, accompanied by soft vegetables and fruit. The new meals were served from October 2020. The team also created an online dietary resource for parents.

More than 3,200 healthcare professionals and teams from 40 public and private healthcare institutions, community hospitals and agencies from the community care sector were also recognised for making a difference to their patients and colleagues, and for the resilience they showed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fourteen professionals, including doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and administration and ancillary staff members, received the top Superstar accolade for being exemplary leaders and professionals in their respective fields.

Six healthcare teams received the best team awards in the categories of clinical practice improvement, patient experience improvement, and joy at work, which refers to efforts promoting employees’ well-being and alleviating burnout.

For the winners, making a difference was the best tribute.

Dr Young said: “The children said the food was so yummy and they didn’t need to add soy sauce, which was given on the side. They particularly loved the scrambled eggs and sausage for breakfast. And parents didn’t need to buy food from outside.”