King Cobra toils at least 7 hours in Mandai to eat snake

Excited, Ms Chow told some of her nature-loving friends, who went down to watch the scrap between the two serpents.

Ms Chow, who visits parks and nature reserves daily, told The Straits Times that it was the first time she has seen such a big cobra.

“I’ve seen a king cobra several times, but this is the thickest I’ve ever encountered,” said the real estate agent and avid cyclist, who sank her teeth into wildlife photography in 2021 after many of her cycling buddies - who are also photography buffs - kept pointing out the different creatures they see during their rides.

“When we went to Mandai, we were planning to spot only Brown Hawk owls, but this fight was certainly a treat for us,” she said.

Mr Mai, who initiated the trip on Thursday to photograph owls, told ST that when they found the cobra, it was already being strangled by the python.

“It took about 30 minutes before the cobra finally freed itself by biting the python, before slithering away into the wild,” said the engineer, adding that it was the longest fight between two snakes he has ever witnessed since he started pursuing nature photography about 10 years ago.

“It came back an hour later to claim its food, but it didn’t realise the python was not dead, and the duo continued their battle till about 10pm. Halfway through, it started drizzling, but the few of us continued to keep watch in the rain as we were informed that the cobra will come back so we hoped to watch the fight till the end.”