King Abdullah of Jordan on two-day state visit to S'pore

Jordan's King Abdullah II is in Singapore for a two-day state visit at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

The King, who is a global leader in promoting interfaith understanding and dialogue, will deliver the keynote address at the International Conference on Cohesive Societies this morning.

The Jordanian King, who arrived yesterday, will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana today and pay a courtesy call on Madam Halimah, who will host a state banquet in his honour.

This is the King's third state visit to Singapore.

Yesterday afternoon, King Abdullah, who is supreme commander of Jordan's Armed Forces, visited the Singapore Armed Forces commandos at Pasir Ris Camp, the Ministry of Defence added.

Also present were the King's chief royal councillor and brother Prince Hashim bin Al Hussein and his chief adviser on religious and cultural affairs Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad.

The King, a former special forces commander, was briefed on the operational roles and capabilities of the commandos.

He and Prince Hashim also received a weapons familiarisation brief and a hands-on practice session before participating in an urban operations exercise with the commandos.

They also visited the army's Airborne-Trooper Training Facility.

Today, the King will visit Nanyang Technological University and meet business leaders at a roundtable organised by the Singapore Business Federation.

Two agreements will be signed during the visit - one on the establishment of a bilateral consultation mechanism and another on water resources management.