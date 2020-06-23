Kindness unmasked: Bangladeshi helps elderly man who fell

Bangladeshi electrician Sarkar Mithun (in white), 27, had just come out of Mustafa Centre on Sunday after buying vegetables when he heard a loud thud.

He saw that Mr Chia Keng Tong, 80, had fallen while making his way to the toilet after leaving a provision shop.

Mr Mithun immediately rushed to help Mr Chia. He went to a nearby shop and spent $6 on an antiseptic solution and plasters.

Mr Mithun then cleaned the elderly man's wound and applied a plaster.

A few other passers-by also stopped to help, including the owner of the provision shop that Mr Chia had gone to before his fall.

The Singaporean shop owner, who gave his name only as Mr Tariq, said the elderly man had approached him to ask for some money but he offered to give the man fruits instead.

Mr Mithun, who lives at nearby Lavender Street, said his safety training in Singapore had taught him that if "anybody needs help, I must go help".