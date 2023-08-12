Kindergarten teacher wins Muis award in new category for promising youth

SINGAPORE – As an intern at a social service centre in 2020, Ms Nur Hidayah Mohd Tahir was upset when she came across a pre-school child who had been neglected by his parents.

The parents said the boy missed school regularly because they could not afford diapers for him.

Ms Nur Hidayah, now 24, also saw malnourished pre-schoolers, or those who came to school dirty and unwashed.

She said: “Sometimes, we can see... bruising on children during morning visual checks.

“You would also see a change where the child may exhibit very aggressive behaviour or become very distant from teachers and peers. Others may refuse to be accompanied to the toilet for fear of disclosing the bruises.”

She could have easily ignored the signs, but her curiosity and passion for working with children and those who might be facing abuse helped make a difference in their lives.

On Saturday, Ms Nur Hidayah, now a kindergarten teacher, was among nine recipients of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) Awards 2023 at the Istana, winning the Promising Youth Award – a new category.

The Muis awards recognise significant contributions made by outstanding individuals in Singapore’s socio-religious sector.

The ceremony was attended by President Halimah Yacob and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, who is also Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, as well as other guests.

Addressing the winners, Muis chief executive Kadir Maideen said: “Your diverse contributions have played a vital role in shaping a more caring and gracious community. Through your actions, you have inspired others to contribute selflessly and opened new doors of opportunity for the community, and enriched lives with greater purpose.”

The highest accolade – Jasa Cemerlang (Outstanding) Award – went to Ustaz Haji Pasuni Maulan, a highly regarded religious teacher known for his service to the community.

He has worked with key religious institutions such as Muis, the mosque and madrasah sectors, and the Asatizah Recognition Board, where he has served as a member since 2007.

Ms Nur Hidayah, a graduate of the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said she was surprised to win the award.

“You would probably need many years of experience before getting recognised. So it feels very nice, that even though I feel like my contributions are so little, people still recognise the effort,” she said.

Muis said she played a crucial role in hosting and organising events about childminding, and that her tireless efforts in this area helped raise awareness and make a significant impact on lives in the vulnerable community.