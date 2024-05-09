KidZania S’pore reopens on May 16 featuring updated city landscape and ‘next-gen jobs’

SINGAPORE – Children’s edutainment theme park KidZania Singapore, which shuttered in 2020 amid the pandemic, is set to reopen on May 16 on Sentosa after a 10-month renovation.

The indoor attraction – a child-sized replica city that spans 7,600 sq m over two levels – allows children up to the age of 17 to explore more than 70 different jobs in a range of local and international companies through realistic role-play.

It will operate under the new management of Sim Leisure Group.

Among the 41 partner establishments are old favourites such as the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Police Force, Parkway East Hospital, The Straits Times and Kiss 92FM, as well as 21 new ones such as Malaysia Airlines, Shopee and H&M.

Interactive learning experiences tailored for children of different ages will see them step into the shoes of a firefighter, police officer, doctor, journalist, radio DJ, flight attendant and more.

Young “doctors” from Parkway East Hospital will ride in an ambulance to pick up a “casualty”, admit the patient and perform tests such as measuring blood pressure and oxygen levels, and doing a CT scan.

“Journalists” from The Straits Times will cover an incident at one of the locations in Kidzania, and craft a headline that will go under the ST masthead. Come July, children can report the news in front of a green screen as ST visual journalists.

They can also try their hand at being a snack confectioner at the Irvins Chips Factory, bake cookies at Kith Cafe, or learn how to prepare bubble tea at Tea Social Cafe.