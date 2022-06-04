Kids' picture book launched to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes

SINGAPORE - A new children's picture book was launched on Saturday (June 4) to help kids with Type 1 diabetes better understand their condition.

It is the first such book on the condition adapted to the Singapore context.

Type 1 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes affecting children and teenagers.

The 31-page book is titled My Name is Adam. I have Type 1 Diabetes. It is supported by charity organisation Diabetes Singapore and was launched by Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Eunos.

The story follows a 10-year-old Singaporean who attempts to adjust to life following his diagnosis. This includes managing tasks such as injecting insulin and testing for blood glucose levels.

While the character is fictional, the content is drawn from real-life experiences of families with children who have been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Authors Candy Gan, 25, a former healthcare regulator, and Yeo Cheng Yong, a 33-year-old data engineer, were diagnosed with the condition when they were two and 20 respectively.

Ms Gan said the inspiration for the book came from the experiences she had as a child coping with diabetes.

"Growing up, I did not tell my peers that I had Type 1 diabetes at all, because other children may see you differently. I wish I could have described my condition to my friends in a way they could have understood," she said.

"So the book represents something that I wish I could have given to my younger self."

Ms Yeo added that stories can help children understand their condition by making it "less scary" for them.

Type 1 diabetes is caused by the body not having enough insulin, and is likely to be due to both genetic factors and environmental triggers. On the other hand, Type 2 diabetes is largely diet-related and develops over time.

At the launch, Diabetes Singapore executive director Satyaprakash Tiwari said: "Type 1 diabetes is often given less attention. Mostly, it affects young minds with a bright future."

He added that the book hopes to create awareness and educate people on what Type 1 diabetes is about from a young age.

Type 1 diabetes manifests early in life. Having high blood sugar levels from a young age is associated with higher complication risks, which means that patients will be more likely to be warded in hospitals, be absent from school, and face learning difficulties.