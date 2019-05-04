Khaw gets top honour at May Day Awards

Leading the May Day Awards yesterday was Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, who received the National Trades Union Congress' Medal of Honour.

He was lauded for his role in nurturing tripartism, standing with healthcare workers during the Sars crisis in 2003, and for improving productivity among workers in various industries, including in public transport.

Past recipients include Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (1999) and Senior Ministers Teo Chee Hean (2014) and Tharman Shanmugaratnam (2017).

