Khaw gets top honour at May Day Awards

(From left) Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Ng Chee Meng, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure & Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan, and NTUC President Mary Liew at the May Day Awards on May 3, 2019.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Leading the May Day Awards yesterday was Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, who received the National Trades Union Congress' Medal of Honour.

He was lauded for his role in nurturing tripartism, standing with healthcare workers during the Sars crisis in 2003, and for improving productivity among workers in various industries, including in public transport.

Past recipients include Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (1999) and Senior Ministers Teo Chee Hean (2014) and Tharman Shanmugaratnam (2017).

